Lincoln National Corp Purchases 126 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $5,909,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $314.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.89 and a 200-day moving average of $317.51.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.