Lincoln National Corp Purchases 390 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,064,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,844,000 after acquiring an additional 57,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,760,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $128.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

