Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.21.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $749.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $790.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $757.92. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

