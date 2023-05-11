Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,857 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

EA stock opened at $124.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

