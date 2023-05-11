Lincoln National Corp Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

BBY opened at $72.22 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.