Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $124.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,910,705 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

