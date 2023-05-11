Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

GPC stock opened at $173.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.24.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

