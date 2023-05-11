Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after buying an additional 313,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $504.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

