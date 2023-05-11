Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,226 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,487,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,387,000 after acquiring an additional 49,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after acquiring an additional 194,447 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.56%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

