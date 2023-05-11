Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,673 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 452.6% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

