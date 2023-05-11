Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,008 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

