Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,749 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

