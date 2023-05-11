Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,427 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.95. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.