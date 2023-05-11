Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,469 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.