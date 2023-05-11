Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,078 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,438,000 after purchasing an additional 506,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $301,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,193,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,665,000 after purchasing an additional 259,286 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

