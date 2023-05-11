Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $161.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.75. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.24.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

