Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,029 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RELX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Relx by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. Barclays downgraded shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.84) to GBX 3,100 ($39.12) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($35.33) to GBX 2,860 ($36.09) in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Relx Price Performance

Relx Increases Dividend

NYSE:RELX opened at $31.11 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $33.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.466 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.