Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $74,919,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after acquiring an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 8,723.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 261,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $134.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day moving average is $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $137.32.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

