Lincoln National Corp Trims Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,698 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.4 %

FNOV opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.