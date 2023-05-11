LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

