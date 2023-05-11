LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,944 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,286,000 after acquiring an additional 677,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after acquiring an additional 605,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 33.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,268,000 after acquiring an additional 577,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

