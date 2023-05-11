Luis P. Nieto, Jr. Sells 2,112 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.2 %

R stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $61,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 2,158.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after acquiring an additional 395,798 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 295.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 273,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

