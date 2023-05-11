Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 3,140 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

