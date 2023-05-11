Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 218,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,153,000 after buying an additional 550,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after buying an additional 5,521,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

