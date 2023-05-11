Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after buying an additional 95,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $210.16 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.99 and a 52-week high of $241.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.01.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

