Megan Lyon Acquires 6,410 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stock

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) insider Megan Lyon purchased 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MillerKnoll Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $33.46.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.
