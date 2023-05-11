Megan Lyon Acquires 6,410 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stock

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) insider Megan Lyon purchased 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

