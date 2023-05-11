Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 83,473 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 83,473 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 262.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

