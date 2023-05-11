Melissa Baird Sells 12,966 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) COO Melissa Baird sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $153,387.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,961.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 5th, Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28.
- On Thursday, April 6th, Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $101,204.37.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Melissa Baird sold 20,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $205,954.56.
- On Monday, March 20th, Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $89,036.82.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Melissa Baird sold 11,943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $117,280.26.
Hims & Hers Health Price Performance
NYSE:HIMS opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 437.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on HIMS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
