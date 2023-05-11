Melissa Baird Sells 12,966 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) COO Melissa Baird sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $153,387.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,961.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28.

On Thursday, April 6th, Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $101,204.37.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Melissa Baird sold 20,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $205,954.56.

On Monday, March 20th, Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $89,036.82.

On Thursday, March 16th, Melissa Baird sold 11,943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $117,280.26.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 437.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIMS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

