Melissa Baird Sells 19,032 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $229,145.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 8th, Melissa Baird sold 12,966 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $153,387.78.
- On Thursday, April 6th, Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $101,204.37.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Melissa Baird sold 20,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $205,954.56.
- On Monday, March 20th, Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $89,036.82.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Melissa Baird sold 11,943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,280.26.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.47. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
