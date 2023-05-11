Melissa Baird Sells 19,032 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $229,145.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Melissa Baird sold 12,966 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $153,387.78.

On Thursday, April 6th, Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $101,204.37.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Melissa Baird sold 20,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $205,954.56.

On Monday, March 20th, Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $89,036.82.

On Thursday, March 16th, Melissa Baird sold 11,943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,280.26.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.47. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

