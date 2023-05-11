Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 22,018 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,018 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Apple Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.56 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average of $149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.