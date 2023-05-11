Michael S. Gadd Sells 6,126 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $196,583.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CLW stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

CLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 247,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 76,640 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 23.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 374,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59,969 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

