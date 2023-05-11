Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,437 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.3% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $312.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $313.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,181. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

