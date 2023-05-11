Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $106,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $312.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.61.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock worth $13,735,181 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

