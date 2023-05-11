Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,638 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 153,953 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 97,635 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 53,940 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $312.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,181. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

