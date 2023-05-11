Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Trading Up 18.2%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 18.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 199,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 71,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

