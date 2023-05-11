Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 27,057 FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNGR. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 100.0% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 769.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNGR stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of -1.01. FingerMotion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

