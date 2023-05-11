Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDT were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 44.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 60.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 113.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at IDT

IDT Stock Up 1.5 %

In other IDT news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $43,778.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $112,056.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,953.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $43,778.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $211,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $193,422 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IDT opened at $33.10 on Thursday. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 27.09%.

IDT Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

