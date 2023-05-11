Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $46,000 Stock Position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

NYSE:BBAR opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $896.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $784.48 million for the quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.