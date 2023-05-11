Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,238 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the first quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 339,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.10. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

BITF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

