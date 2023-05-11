Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 14,016 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

