Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $292.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.60 and a 200 day moving average of $304.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.