New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,884 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $110.19 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 262.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

