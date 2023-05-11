NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,676 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

