Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 4,750 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RYAN opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

