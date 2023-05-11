Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,342,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,324,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.87. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $420.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 94.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

