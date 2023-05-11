NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $128,590.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,294.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.11.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

