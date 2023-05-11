Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 160.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terry Dagnon sold 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 653,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,486.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTLK opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OTLK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

See Also

