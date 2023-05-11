Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,670,000 after acquiring an additional 275,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,762. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

