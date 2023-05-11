Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.36, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

