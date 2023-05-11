Patrick W. Allender Sells 1,964 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ESAB by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.